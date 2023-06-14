Sylvia Gates, 1937-2022

PERKINSVILLE, Vt. – Sylvia (Pierce) Gates, 85, of Perkinsville, Vt., passed away on Nov. 25, 2022.

She was born on Nov. 12, 1937, in the town of Campton, N.H. She was the daughter of Charles W. and Margaret (Messer) Pierce.

She graduated from Springfield High School with the class of 1955.

Her family moved frequently in her early years, before finally settling in North Springfield. She met her husband Arthur V. Gates, and they were married on Nov. 3, 1956. They were married for 66 years. Their daughter Melanie Jean was born in 1962.

They were later blessed with two grandchildren, Justina and Alex, whom Sylvia absolutely adored. She loved spending time with them and her daughter.

She enjoyed car rides and viewing wildflowers, plants, and cows. She also loved strawberry shortcake and ice cream.

She wrote several meaningful poems, which she could recite at any time from memory. In her early years she was employed at Newberry’s, Grants, and Idlenot Dairy, and several other jobs. She had remarkable endurance and strength.

Sylvia is remembered also as being very fair, honest, and humorous.

She is survived by her husband Arthur, her daughter Melanie, and her grandchildren Justina and Alex.

She was predeceased by her parents, her sister Gloria, her husband David, her sister Dorita, and by her brother Wayne.

A graveside service will be held on Friday, June 23, at 1 p.m., at the Plain Cemetery in Perkinsville, Vt.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Davis Memorial Chapel located in Springfield, Vt.