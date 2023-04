SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Suzanne Hiller See passed away on April 2 in Springfield, Vt. Visitation will be held on Saturday, April 22, from 12 – 1 p.m. at the Davis Memorial Chapel in Springfield, Vt. A memorial service will follow starting at 1 p.m.

A full obituary can be viewed at www.davismemorialchapel.net/obituary/suzanne-see.