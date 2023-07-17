Susan Kneebone, 1943-2023

LUDLOW, Vt. – Susan Miller Kneebone of Ludlow, Vt., died peacefully on June 29, 2023, after a long and courageous battle with Alzheimer’s disease. Her loving husband Bill was by her side.

Susan was born on March 5, 1943, in Galesburg, Ill., daughter to Robert Miller and Jean Miller. As the daughter of a colonel in the army, Susan spent her childhood living in various places including Texas, Maryland, and Germany, before heading back to Illinois to attend MacMurray College, where she met the love of her life, Bill Kneebone.

Susan and Bill married on Oct. 26, 1963, and raised their two sons in Illinois, Colorado, and Kansas, before settling down in New Providence, N.J., which was their home for more than twenty years, before retiring to Steamboat, Colo., and finally Ludlow, Vt.

They spent the years following Bill’s early retirement traveling the world and enjoying precious ski time on the mountains of both Colorado and Vermont. Susan was an incredibly gifted artist, earning a fine arts degree from Kean University and designing greeting cards for the Fravessi Greeting Card Company. She spent many hours sharing her talent with her five grandchildren, overseeing their numerous arts and crafts projects while serving up a batch of her own special recipe, “Grammy’s Famous Cocoa.” Her creativity also led to her passion for gardening, and Susan Kneebone’s garden bloomed in full force every spring. She was very active in her community of Ludlow, organizing numerous programs and events, including the community art project “Llamas of Ludlow,” and serving as president of the Ludlow Garden Club. She was also involved in many programs at The United Church of Ludlow.

Susan is survived by her husband Bill Kneebone; son Robb and his wife Kerry (Mattapoisett, Mass.), and son John and his wife Beth (Chatham, N.J.); and her grandchildren Jake, Tess, Cate, Grace and Emma. Susan also leaves behind a sister Karen (Kay) Rothman (Knoxville, Tenn.) and brother Craig Miller (Salt Lake City, Utah).

A Celebration of Life will be held at the United Church of Ludlow on Saturday, Aug. 19. Friends are invited to stop by the Ladies’ Parlor from 10-11 a.m. to visit the family. A service will be held in the sanctuary at 11 a.m., followed by a buffet luncheon at D.J.’s in Ludlow.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Alzheimer’s Association, Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, or the United Church of Ludlow. Condolences may be sent to Bill Kneebone and Family, P.O. Box 12, Ludlow, VT 05149.