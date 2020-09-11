Susan E. Pugh, 1951-2020

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Susan E. Pugh, 68, passed away Friday, Sept. 4, 2020 at home, surrounded by her loving family. She was born Oct. 24, 1951 in Stafford Springs, Conn., daughter of Roger and Helen (Dunay) Cartier, and was a graduate of Stafford Springs High School. She received her associate’s degree from Bay State College in Boston.

Susan was employed as a teaching assistant for many years with the Springfield School System in Springfield, Vt. She was an active parishioner of St. Mary’s Catholic Church. She served as a lector, was an active member of the Catholic Daughters, and taught art at the Catholic school. Susan also did private tutoring. Susan was an avid reader and as part of her duties with the Springfield schools and St. Mary’s School would read to the children and was instrumental in helping establish the children’s library at Union Street School.

She is survived by her husband of 49 years John D. Pugh; four sons Tyler Pugh, Corey Pugh, Max Pugh, and Alex Pugh, all of Springfield; two grandsons Lucas and Jared Pugh; one granddaughter Kamala Cussen and her husband Callum; two sisters Mary Cartier of Florida and Karen Lunt of Connecticut; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. She was predeceased by her parents Roger and Helen Cartier and her eldest son Kelby Pugh.

Friends may call at the Nolan-Murray Center at St. Mary’s Church Sunday evening, Sept. 13, 2020, from 6-8 p.m. A funeral mass will be celebrated Monday, Sept. 14, 2020 at 11 a.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Springfield. Reverend Peter Williams will officiate. Burial will follow in the St. Mary’s Cemetery in Springfield.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Davis Memorial Chapel.