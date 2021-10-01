Susan E. Gagnon, 1949-2021

LUDLOW, Vt. – Susan Eileen Gagnon of Ludlow, Vt., passed away at Springfield Hospital with family by her side Sept. 25, 2021. She was born Nov. 30, 1949 in Springfield, Vt., daughter of Edward George Morrill and Judith Mary (Rash) Morrill-Billings. She attended Black River High School and graduated with the Class of 1967. She attended IBM School of Business, Boston, Mass. She married Norman Gagnon Jr. Dec. 9, 1967 in Ludlow, Vt.

For the first five years of their marriage, they traveled to California and then to Colorado. They returned to Vermont in 1974 where they made their home for the past 47 years. She worked as a corporate secretary and administrative assistant for over 40 years, first for a design-build architectural firm, then TCP a landscape architectural firm, ESI an engineering firm, and then at Stantec (formerly Dufresne-Henry) an architectural engineering firm in Springfield, Vt. She then was CEO for Century Adjustment Services until she retired.

Susan was fortunate enough to live and do what she loved and felt lucky in every way. Arts and crafts were her special interests and enjoyed all forms of needle working, cooking, quilting, painting, journaling, and photography. Her family anchored her life and gave her the freedom to live it. Without them always at the center of her being, her life would have been little more than a vapor. Her husband, Norman, loved her even with her flaws, and in his, the concept of ceaseless love could find no better example.

Her children made her immensely proud. She taught her children the value of good manners and courtesy, and that hospitality is no small thing, and that a job well done rarely takes more or less time than a job poorly done. Their dedication to improving our species and making the world a better place gave her hope for the future.

They deal with grief differently, and they should each manage it as they see fit. She hopes, however, that they will grieve her passing only as long as necessary. They have much life to live and they should get busy doing it. Time is flying by, and their families are precious too… She loved them all and she knew they loved her.

She is survived by her husband, Norman Gagnon Jr., two sons Norman Gagnon III and partner Pam Shea of Stoney Creek, Ontario, Canada, Sean Edward Gagnon and wife Bonnie of Chester, Vt. as well as her 13 grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her brother Kevin F. Morrill of Ludlow, Vt., numerous sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces and nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins and their families.

She is predeceased by her father Edward G. Morrill in 1980, her brother David A. Morrill in 1990, her sister Patricia A. Morrill in 2015, her brother Robert E. Morrill in 2020, and her mother Judith M. Billings in 2021.

Davis Memorial Chapel is assisting the family with the arrangements.