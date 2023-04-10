Susan B. Neathawk, 1945 – 2023

CHESTER, Vt. – Susan B. Neathawk, 77, of River Street, died on March 30, 2023, at Gill Nursing Home in Ludlow, following complications from Alzheimer’s disease. Known as Sue, Susie, and Susan to different folks, she was born on April 15, 1945, in Bellows Falls, the fourth of five daughters of Perley C. and Ada E. (Miller) Bell. She grew up in Grafton and was a 1963 graduate of Bellows Falls High School.

Susan worked at many local businesses, including the Grafton Store’s lunch counter, Britt’s department store in Springfield, and Mary Meyer Stuffed Animals in Townshend. Most of her work years were spent as a rural letter carrier out of the Chester Post Office covering familiar territory in Athens, Grafton, and Chester. For a short time she even worked as a welder at her father’s Bellway furnace business. She was fortunate to retire at age 62, as Alzheimer’s had started affecting her by age 70.

Susie was quiet, unassuming, and got along with everyone. She was active in her church, was a volunteer driver for the elderly, and opened her home to others in need as they got on their feet. She was a lover of dogs and cats. She was very crafty, loved DIY garden art projects, and enjoyed decorating her home and yard. Quilting and sewing were regular hobbies. Much akin to her father’s interests, she enjoyed riding her motorcycle, a Honda Rebel, and was a longtime active member of the Christian Motorcyclists Association. She had a large collection of sheep and lamb objects. She enjoyed thrifting, antiquing, and yard sales.

She is survived by her three children; Kevin W. of Grafton, Kimberly J. of Chester, and Shane J. (Billie) of Rockingham, and her three grandchildren; Claire N. Shillington of South Hadley, Mass., Brandon W. of Charlestown, N.H., and Jared M. of Charlestown, N.H.

Per her wishes, there will be no funeral service. Donations in her memory may be sent to the Alzheimer’s Association or to Gill Nursing Home in Ludlow, Vt.