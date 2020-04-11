Susan Ainsworth-Daniels, 1954-2020

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Susan Ainsworth-Daniels, 66, passed away Friday evening, April 3, 2020, at the Medical Center of Vermont in Burlington, Vt. She was born March 23, 1954 in Springfield, Vt., the daughter of Palmer Ainsworth and Aino (Palm) Ainsworth. She attended Springfield schools, graduating from Springfield High School in 1972. In 1976, she graduated from the University of Vermont with a degree in social work. She later went on to get her master’s degree from Adelphi University.

Susan was employed by the Champlain Housing Trust for 30 years as associate director of resident services. In that capacity, she supported thousands of people needing a helping hand.

Susan was the kindest, most generous and gentle of souls, and will be missed every day. She was not a person who measured happiness in wealth or material things, but in relationships, love, and laughter instead. Her life touched so many walks of life. She loved her family and especially enjoyed her nieces and nephews as well as great-nieces and great-nephews. They brought her a great deal of pleasure and happiness. She loved spending time with them.

Susan was an avid knitter and was always making hats, scarfs, mittens etc. for them. Her nieces and nephews treasured her gifts made with so much love. She also gifted many beautiful quilts that she had made.

Susan was a member of the St. Andrews Episcopal Church in Colchester, Vt., where she was senior warden and in the vestry. Her church community was very supportive, and she truly loved her church congregation.

She is survived by her sister Dana Leone, brother John E. Prescott, nieces Wendy Prescott Gorman and Elizabeth Chizmar, nephews John M. Prescott, Charles Leone, Daniel Leone, Jason Chizmar, and Michael Chizmar. She is predeceased by her husband Eugene Daniels and her beloved sister Ann Ainsworth-Demond and sister Linda Ainsworth.

Davis Memorial Chapel in Springfield is assisting with arrangements.