Susan A. Hickey, 1952-2025

WINDSOR, Vt. – Susan A. Hickey, 72, died on Monday, March 3, 2025, at Mount Ascutney Hospital. She was born in Windsor, on Oct. 27, 1952, and lived in Windsor and the surrounding areas for most of her life. She graduated from Windsor High School, and married John G. Hickey on Oct. 7, 1972. She enjoyed her role as a military spouse, living on bases in Germany and across the United States, and welcoming two sons to their family. In 1977, they moved stateside, and settled in the Windsor area.

She wanted the best for her sons, encouraged them to try anything, and taught them to follow through. Once her sons were in high school she embarked on a more than 20-year career with the Department of Veterans Affairs.

Susan loved visiting coastal Maine, enjoying the scent of the ocean air, walking in the waves, and relaxing on the beach. Back home, she was a talented gardener with thriving houseplants and large flower and vegetable beds, creating outdoor spaces for her to watch hummingbirds in the summer.

Susan’s faith was a guiding light of hope and love throughout her life; she volunteered for many years helping to lead prayer groups.

She is survived by two sons Chad Z. Hickey and wife Jody, of Cut Bank, Mont., and John Hickey, of Windsor; one sister Barbara Hutchinson, of Springfield, Vt.; nieces and nephews, other relatives, and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents and husband.

A visitation will be held at Knight Funeral Home in Windsor, Vt., on Friday, March 7, 2025, from 1 p.m. until time of service at 2 p.m. A private burial will be held later at the Vermont Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Randolph, Vt.

