Steven P. Riccio, 1962-2021

BELMONT, Vt. – Steven P. Riccio passed away Aug. 26, 2021, having lived with Pick’s Disease/Alzheimer’s for many years. He was born Dec. 17, 1962 and grew up in Branford, Conn.

Steven served in the United States Marine Corps, serving at Camp Lejeune, N.C. and Okinawa, Japan from 1980-1983. While in the Military, he worked on heavy equipment and then went on to earn an associate’s degree in diesel technologies in Denver, Colo. Steven enjoyed being a truck mechanic, riding motorcycles, and fishing. He especially loved playing the drums and eating sushi with his child. He was a very loving husband and father.

Steven leaves behind his wife Debra Riccio and child Heline Riccio of Belmont, Vt.

There will be a private family service at a later date.