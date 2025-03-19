Steven P. Farrar, 2025

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Steven P. Farrar, 73, passed away on March 6, 2025, following his fight with Alzheimer’s disease. Through his courageous battle, and true to who he was, Steven never lost his sense of humor and wit. Steven was a longtime resident of Springfield, Vt., where he proudly worked at Bryant Grinder for 28 years. He and his wife Lonna moved to Fair Haven, Vt., in 2001, to be closer to the Saratoga harness racetrack.

Steven will be remembered for his love of animals. He especially enjoyed owning, raising, training, and racing Standardbred horses. He loved spending time with his family, playing games, eating sweets, and enjoying a cold beer. He will be remembered for his generosity, intelligence, and sarcasm.

Steven was a devoted husband, loving father, and proud grandfather. Steven leaves behind his wife and best friend for over 52 years Lonna Farrar, along with his daughters Nicole (Dan) Gay and Amy (Jim) Graham, and his grandson Anthony (Jill) Gay.

Steven’s family will hold a Celebration of Life in the summer of 2025.

His family will continue the stories, love, and laughter.

Forever in our hearts. “And they’re off.”