Steven L. Pencek, 1952-2019

ROCKINGHAM, Vt. – Steven L. “Snooky” Pencek, 67, passed away Friday, Dec. 13, 2019 in West Lebanon, N.H. He was born March 17, 1952 in Bellows Falls, Vt., the son of Stephen F. and Mildred E. (Alexander) Pencek. He was a graduate of the St. Charles School. He served in the United States Army.

Steven was employed at Smiths Medical in Keene, N.H. for 11 years prior to retirement. Previously, he had worked in various capacities at Okemo Mountain in Ludlow, Vt. Snooky enjoyed hunting and fishing, cars and motorcycles, snowmobiling, and trips to Maine.

He is survived by his two sisters Linda Wright of Springfield, Vt. and Charlene Wade of Westminster West, Vt., as well as many nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be held in St. Charles Cemetery, Bellows Falls, Vt. in the spring of 2020 and will be announced at that time. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations are suggested to the American Heart Association, 2 Wall Street #104, Manchester, NH 03101, or to the American Diabetes Association at www.diabetes.org.

Davis Memorial Chapel in Springfield, Vt. is assisting with arrangements.