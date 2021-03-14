Steven J. Sysko Sr., 1924-2021

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Steven J. Sysko Sr., of Springfield, Vt., was born May 3, 1924 and passed away at home at the age of 96 Feb. 13, 2021, after a short illness. He leaves behind his beloved wife to whom he was married for 68 years, Jeanne (Willette) Sysko, and four children Victoria Blodgett and her husband Fred of Southbridge, Mass., Steven Sysko Jr. and his wife Christine of Philadelphia, Pa., Richard Sysko of Waitsfield, Vt., and Lorraine Cofran and her husband Jeffrey of Jeffersonville, Vt., seven grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren, plus several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brother Sygmund Sysko of Maine and his sister Blanche Reese of Bellows Falls.

Steve was the son of Polish immigrants Zygmunt Szyszko and Wiktoria Koniecko and lived in Bellows Falls in his early years. After completing high school, he worked for a short time in the Moore and Thompson Paper Mill. He then joined the Army during World War II and was selected to become a member of a clandestine operation called the Office of Strategic Services, the forerunner of the CIA. It is believed he was one of only two native Vermonters to be chosen to be in this special branch.

After much training as a medic, parachutist, and in two other specialties, communications and demolition, he parachuted behind enemy lines in Japanese controlled Thailand. As a weapons expert, Sysko instructed the Thais in the use of the 45 Caliber pistol, 30-caliber carbine, Thompson sub-machine gun, and the highly explosive Composition “C.” This training, along with the efforts of other groups, was for the intended armed insurrection against the Japanese. However, the war ended making the uprising unnecessary. While behind enemy lines, his camp was forced to flee more than once because the natives were being questioned about their existence, offering $25,000 for any information.

Steve received the following medals for his military service: The Bronze Star from the USA, the Order of the White Elephant Fourth Class and the Santimala Peace medal from the King of Thailand Government, the China War Memorial from the Republic of China, the Atlantic Pacific Campaign with four stars and two arrows, the American Campaign, and the Good Conduct medal. Also, the OSS unit received the Presidential Citation medal.

After the war, Steve decided to use the GI Bill and was accepted by the University of Vermont as a pre-med student. However, he was needed at home and went back to work at the paper mill until it was shut down and moved to Florida. He then went to work for the Fellows Gear Shaper Company for 10 years and became lead man in the stockroom. There was a big layoff there in 1970 so he chose to go full-time with St. Johnsbury Trucking Co. where he had been working for some time on Saturdays anyway. He retired from there at the age of 66.

After retirement, he could finally pursue his greatest pleasures, videography, fishing – mostly for trout, which he shared with friends and neighbors – and fishing through the ice.

He was also very much the activist whether writing letters to the editors of local papers or being on the board or actively involved with several organizations in town over the years. These included the Southeastern Vermont Community Action, the Springfield Housing Authority, Springfield Democratic Town Committee, Retired Seniors Volunteer program, Planning Commission, Habitat for Humanity. He was treasurer of the Local 218 Retirees and part of the Connecticut River Joint Commission, vice commander of the Green Mt. Basha of C.B.I. He also belonged to the V.F.W., the American Legion, and was reelected for many years as a Justice of the Peace, serving on the Civil Board of Authority.

Perhaps he gained his most satisfaction for efforts he put towards investigating the possibility of creating a Springfield public access TV. Towards this end, he went to Montpelier and found there was considerable money set aside for this. He recruited some incredibly special technicians and others and so was born the Springfield Area Public Access TV, or SAPA TV. He was a board member on this until his death.

He loved making videos to put on SAPA TV, including pictures of the changing seasons and the Christmas and Halloween decorations around town. In addition, he always took videos of the Alumni Parade and the Veterans of Foreign Wars memorial celebrations. He belonged to the Springfield Senior Center and took many videos at the center whenever there were any celebrations or talented people invited to demonstrate their abilities, which were also put on SAPA TV.

Another one of the greatest contributions he made to Springfield was his tireless efforts in getting information out to Springfield voters to vote down the proposed removal of the Weathersfield Dam, Springfield’s only other possible source of town water. Therefore, he and others were successful in this endeavor not once, but twice!

Steve had a long and fruitful life and will be remembered by his family as a loving husband and a father to be proud of. There will be a burial with a graveside ceremony service at the Vermont Veterans Cemetery in Randolph Center, Vt. and a memorial Mass said at St. Mary’s Catholic Church at a future date.