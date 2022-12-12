Stephen Michael Politza, 1946-2022 🇺🇸

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Stephen Michael Politza, 76, of Springfield, Vt. died of natural causes at home on Saturday, Dec. 3rd, 2022.

He was born Oct. 30, 1946 in Mt. Vernon, N.Y., the son of Stephen and Theresa (Cavanna) Politza. He received his education in South Glastonbury, Conn. He was proud to serve as a Marine, earning a Meritorious Mast in the Vietnam war. He spent the rest of his life as a self-employed Master electrician.

Stephen was an avid lover of dogs, especially of the late Lucan. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. He was a kind and generous provider for his loved ones and held a deep appreciation for the outdoors.

He is survived by his former wife Judy (Ouellette) Politza; son Erik Politza of Springfield, Vt.; daughter Laurel Politza of San Francisco, CA.; 3 grandchildren Kody, Kiley, and Kian Politza of Springfield, Vt.; and numerous cousins and second cousins.

A military service will be held at a later date in Connecticut.

Davis Memorial Chapel in Springfield, Vt., is assisting the family with the arrangements.