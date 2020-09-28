Stephen J. Centariczki, 1954-2020

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Stephen Joseph Centariczki passed away at his residence Sept. 20, 2020. He was born Sept. 6, 1954 to Ann (Sabalewski) and Benny Centariczki in Claremont, N.H. At the age of 2, his family moved to Springfield, Vt. He attended the Springfield school system and graduated from Springfield High School in 1972. He then obtained an associate’s degree from New Hampshire Technical College Claremont in 1974. After college, he was employed by Fellows Gear Shaper Co. and moved to Michigan where he later obtained a job with General Motors Buick Division. In 1995 he returned to Springfield where he lived until his death.

Steve had a deep love for cats and cared deeply for his beloved Napa and Queenie. While he was seen as a cantankerous old coot to most, he had a big heart and deep love for his family. He would call his niece and nephews weekly, leaving some of the most epic voicemails ever. He loved to join his weekly conference calls with his friends, often times repeating the entire conversation for anyone who would listen. He truly valued the time he spent with those he loved most.

Stephen is survived by his older brother Peter and sister in-law Lynn of Merrimac, Mass.; niece and goddaughter Rachel Centariczki and her husband Derek Bondurant of Portland, Ore.; nephews Michael Centariczki of Amesbury, Mass., Edgar Centariczki of Farmington, Maine, and Rafael Centariczki of Merrimac, Mass.; and grandnephew Benny Centariczki of Portland, Ore. Stephen was predeceased by his parents and older sister Katrina.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests a donation in his memory to the American Cancer Society.

Journey, baby, journey!

A memorial service will be held Monday, Oct. 5, 2020 at 2 p.m. at the Davis Memorial Chapel in Springfield. Reverend Arockia Antony will officiate. Burial will follow in the St. Mary’s Cemetery in Claremont, N.H.