Stanley T. Burke, 1949-2020

CLAREMONT, N.H. – Stanley Thomas “Tom” Burke, 71, passed away Oct. 25, 2020 at the Hanover Terrace Nursing Home in Hanover, N.H. He was born Oct. 22, 1949 in Windsor, Vt., the son of Stanley and Linda (Lemery) Burke. Tom attended school in Bellows Falls.

After school, he served in the United States Army, receiving a Purple Heart and Bronze Star for his bravery. After serving his country, Tom returned to Bellows Falls and worked as a logger.

Tom is survived by one son Shawn Burke; two daughters Angela Burke and Brandy Douglas; three brothers Danny, James, and Jeffrey Burke; four sisters Carol Wright, Bonnie Manley, Michele Brown, and Dawn Colburn; and several nieces and nephews.

Following cremation, there will be a private burial at the convenience of the family at the Vermont Veterans Cemetery in Randolph, Vt.

Arrangements are in the care of the Fenton & Hennessey Funeral Home in Bellows Falls.