Stanley M. Golec, 1956-2022

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Stanley M. Golec, 66, of Springfield, Vt., passed away on Oct. 26, 2022 at the Springfield Hospital.

Stanley was born on July 12, 1956 in Bellows Falls to Peter Golec and Frances (Godrick) Golec. He attended schools in Bellows Falls and graduated from Bellows Falls High School. He lived most of his life in Bellows Falls.

After graduation, Stanley worked for Robertson Paper Mill for several years, running a waxer, and then worked for Whitney and Blake as a machine operator for 35 years.

Stanley is survived by his siblings Jane Golec of Bellows Falls, Peter (Ellen Howard-Golec) of Saxtons River, Theresa (Martin) Szklennik of Walpole, N.H., Catherine or Casey (Russell Knight) of Laconia, N.H., and Mary (George) Trombly of Springfield, Vt., as well as many nieces, nephews, and friends.

Stanley was pre-deceased by his parents, his sister Frances Thibault, and his former wife Victoria Denno Golec.

Stanley enjoyed fishing and boating on various rivers and lakes in Vermont as well as hunting with family and friends. He especially loved music and played his guitar in a few bands at local venues. Stan loved his dogs and had several throughout his lifetime.

There will be no calling hours. A Mass of Christian burial will be had on Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022 at 11 a.m. at St. Charles Church in Bellows Falls, with burial to follow at Sacred Heart Cemetery.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Fenton and Hennessy Funeral Home, 55 Westminster St., Bellows Falls.