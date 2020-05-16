Stanley J. Shumski Jr., 1937-2020

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Stanley J. Shumski Jr., 82, passed away at his home Tuesday morning, May 12, 2020. He was born Aug. 31, 1937 in Springfield, Vt., the son of Stanley Sr. and Leona (Zarowska) Shumski. He attended Springfield schools and graduated from Springfield High School. He served in the Army National Guard.

Stanley was employed with Hurd’s Offset Printing in Springfield before owning and operating S&S Printing for many years, and later working with Arlington Book Press.

He enjoyed vegetable gardening, horse racing, and trips to Las Vegas with his nephew Stan. He was an avid Red Sox fan and enjoyed collecting baseball cards, a hobby he shared with his son Mike and his grandsons Tanner and Sawyer.

He is survived by one son Michael Shumski and his wife Susan, one daughter Penny Laflamme and her husband Edward, two grandsons Tanner and Sawyer Shumski, special nephew and best friend Stan S. Shumski, and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was predeceased by three brothers Anthony, Hendry, and Arthur Shumski.

A graveside service will be held at the St. Mary’s Cemetery in Springfield at a later date and announced at that time. Memorial contributions may be made to the Springfield Humane Society, 401 Skitchewaug Trail, Springfield, VT 05156.

Davis Memorial Chapel is assisting with arrangements.