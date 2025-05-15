Shirley Waldo, 1931-2025

CHESTER, Vt. – Shirley Waldo passed from this earth to heavenly rest on Saturday, May 3, 2025, with family by her side.

She was born in Springfield, Vt., on Dec. 22, 1931, to Charles and Hazel (Howe) Perkins, one of three children. Her sister Beverlye and brother Richard predeceased her.

She graduated from Springfield High School in 1949, where she immediately went to work for the school principal. Always musical, she attended a dance in Grafton, Vt., in the summer of that year, where she met her future husband Cecil Waldo, the love of her life. They married a year later in July 1950, and settled in Chester, Vt., where they built a beautiful life together for the next 66 years, and raised three children, until Cecil passed away in 2016.

Shirley also worked for the Chester Telephone Company, and for Shirley Petraska (Ceramics by Shirley), for the superintendent of schools, and eventually for Green Mountain Union High School running the office for more than 20 years.

Shirley leaves behind three children Steven (Donna) Waldo, Brian Waldo, and Cathy (Bruce) McWilliam. She also leaves grandchildren Julian (Andrea) Waldo, Stephanie (Mat) Waldo, Shannon (Eric) Wolanin, Jenna (Todd) Aiken; and great-granddaughter Allie Aiken. She also leaves her dear sister-in-law Betty Perkins, along with many nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held at on July 19, at 1 p.m., at the Chester Baptist Church.

Read her full obituary at www.davismemorialchapel.net/obituary/shirley-waldo.