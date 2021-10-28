Shirley M. Wheeler, 1924-2021

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – Shirley M. Wheeler, 96, of Bellows Falls, Vt., died Oct. 22, 2021. She was born Nov. 24, 1924, the daughter of the late Annie Brown and Clarence Bush.

She attended Bellows Falls schools and graduated high school in 1942. At this time, she was employed at the telephone office for five years. As the war was fought in the East, she worked in Oakland, Calif. for a year.

On Aug. 13, 1947, she married Hollis W. Wheeler of Langdon, N.H., who died in an automobile accident Jan. 20, 1956.

She is survived by a son Peter and wife Pat of South Carolina, a daughter Pam Clarke and husband Ira of Charlestown, N.H., four grandchildren Jesse, Kim, Paul, and Connie along with seven great-grandchildren.

At her request, there will be no funeral. Burial will be at Oak Hill Cemetery.