Shirley M. Muther, 1942-2023

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Shirley M. Muther, 81, passed away on Monday evening, July 31, 2023, at the Springfield Hospital. She was born April 15, 1942, in Springfield, Vt., the daughter of Leon and Gladys (Kendall) Metcalf. She grew up in Baltimore, Vt., and attended the one room school house.

On April 21, 1978, she married Brahm E. Muther. He predeceased her on Nov. 29, 2013.

Shirley was employed as a supervisor with Newsbank in Chester, Vt. for 27 years, retiring in 2006.

She loved motorcycle riding, and traveled cross-country with her husband Brahm. She grew up on a farm and loved horses, cats, and animals of all kinds. She enjoyed crocheting and loved to read.

She is survived by her children Sharon Tufts, Marcellus Knight Jr., Shawn Knight, Donald Muther, Geoffrey Muther, and Adam Muther; one sister Barbara Welker; 25 grandchildren’ 16 great-grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

She was predeceased by her parents, her husband, daughter Darlene Knight, son Richard Knight, two sisters Loreen Metcalf and Jane Fuller, and one granddaughter Kelli Knight.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 23, at the Springfield Elks Lodge.

Davis Memorial Chapel is assisting with arrangements.