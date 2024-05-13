Shirley Littler, 2024

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Shirley Littler, 85, of Springfield, Vt., passed away peacefully at the Jack Byrne Center on May 3, 2024.

If you are reading this, my spirit is gone from my body. My body is still on this earth, but my spirit is in heaven with the Lord Jesus Christ. I didn’t get here by myself. I got to heaven because Jesus died for me. He loved me so much that he died so I wouldn’t have to pay the consequences of my sins. He did that for me, so please rejoice with me! I am in His loving arms!

My last wish is that you might know that Jesus died for your sins too, and that you also might be a sinner saved by grace.

As for my life here, I was born in Rutland, Vt. My family consisted of my parents Charles Henry Prior “Charlie” Littler and Sarah Philinda Mayo “Sadie” Littler, and my brother Richard Charles Littler and his wife Marsha Kelly Littler, who all passed on before me. I was also blessed with good Christian friends, Joan Creelman (deceased) and Joan’s family in the Philadelphia area, who have become my own over the years, Ann Waldmann (deceased) and her family, David and Linda Batchelder and their large and extended family, and Floreen Bishop. I also have many quilting and support group buddies, and the wonderful staff at the Jack Byrne Center. Thank you all for caring for me in many ways!

I was a nurse and worked lastly at Springfield Hospital in Maternity. I became a massage therapist in 1985, and worked in private practice and at the Waller Chiropractic Clinic for many years.

Joys in my life have been many, including my friends and my rescue dogs (unspoiled fur babies!), most recently, Lovey.

A graveside service will be held Sunday, May 26, at 2 p.m., at Oakland Cemetery in Springfield, Vt. If you come, please do not wear black, as this will be a joyous event!

Davis Memorial Chapel is assisting with the arrangements.