Shirley June Sabey, 1937-2022

LUDLOW, Vt. – Shirley June Sabey, 85, of Naples, Fla., passed away on Aug. 19, 2022 with her loving family by her side. June was born on June 29, 1937 in Asheville, N.C. She was a daughter of the late Richard and Kathleen (Terrell) Bryson.

Elegant. Feisty. Warm. People always gravitated to Miss June. Her native intelligence and deep kindness were quick to elicit many confessions. June the Confessor. The Savannah and Vermont porches, where she reigned, were the place for great conversations and laughter. She was a world-class mom to her two sons and a soulmate to her husband Jack. “I loved her more than any person on the planet.”

June and Jack met in Vermont and spent close to 30 years in Proctorsville, Mount Holly, and most recently in Ludlow. They never missed a Tuesday night at DJ’s Restaurant.

June is survived by her beloved husband, John “Jack” Sabey; sons, Bradley Boyle and Sean Boyle; step-daughters, Sharon (Lawrence) Bossidy and Jill (Keith) Waters; grandchildren, Tim, Kendall, John, and Erika; and great-grandson, Rory. She was preceded in death by her parents, Richard and Kathleen Bryson, and sister, Sandra Parks.

A memorial Mass will be held at Church of the Annunciation, 7 Depot St., Ludlow, Vt. on Saturday, Sept. 10 at 12:30 p.m.