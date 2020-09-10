Sherwin Z. Davis, 1925-2020

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Sherwin Z. Davis, 94, passed away at his home Wednesday morning, Sept. 2, 2020 surrounded by his family. He was born Oct. 26, 1925 in Springfield, Vt., the son of Harrie M. and Martha Alice (Freeman) Davis. He attended Springfield schools, graduating from Springfield High School, Class of 1943.

Sherwin served in the United States Navy during World War II. He married Janice R. Thayer in 1945; she predeceased him in 1990. He later married Doris Parmenter Macdonald in 1993; she predeceased him in 2011.

Sherwin was employed as a sales engineer with the Jones & Lamson Machine Tool Company in Springfield for 47 years. After retirement, Sherwin owned and operated Rocky Acres Tree Farm for 20 years, growing and selling Christmas trees from the property he owned since 1948. He was a lifelong and very active member of the United Methodist Church in Springfield.

He is survived by his daughter Judith Fugate of St. Cloud, Fla.; stepdaughter Kathleen (Scott) Metcalf of Springfield; sister Sylvia Bryant of Springfield; four grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, and six great-great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

He was predeceased by his daughter Elizabeth “Betty” Dunn in 2010; two brothers Wendell Davis and Elbridge Davis; one sister Lizzie “Sis” Hurd Burdick; and two grandchildren.

A funeral service will be held Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the United Methodist Church in Springfield, Vt. Reverend Gerry Piper will officiate. Burial will follow in the Oakland Cemetery in Springfield. Friends may call at the United Methodist Church from 10-11 a.m. prior to the service. Face masks and social distancing are required in the church.

To attend the services online via Zoom, please email SherwinDavisFuneral@gmail.com or call or text 802-546-1303 to request the Meeting ID and password.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the United Methodist Church, 10 Valley St., Springfield, VT 05156.

Arrangements are under the direction of Davis Memorial Chapel.