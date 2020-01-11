Sherry L. McAllister, 1943-2019

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – Sherry Lee McAllister, 76, of Front Street, passed away peacefully Dec. 30, 2019 with her daughter Elizabeth by her side. Sherry was born Dec. 26, 1943, the daughter of Roxie Whitney and Red Johnson. Sherry was a stay-at-home mom until her children grew up, and then she went to work at Santa’s Land with her husband Burt and girls’ Kurn Hattin in Saxtons River. Shortly after, Sherry retired while her husband went to work at Maplewood Nursing Home in Westmoreland.

Sherry is survived by her children Russell, Blaine, Elizabeth, and Arlene McAllister; her sister Lori; her brother Marc McAllister; grandchildren Tausha, Kristlecheri, Heath, Sasha, Danielle, Holly, Zach, Jacinta, Lily, Alexis, Ray Ray, and Elizabeth; her great-grandchildren Diamond Elizabeth, Nelson, Brooke, Autumn, Gracelynn, Parker Wade, Willow Jade, Sawyer Ernest, Damian, Karianna, Harper, Kaidence, Remmy, Carmeron, Landon, Spencer, Tucker, Sophia, and Mya; and her great-great-grandchildren Carter and Roo Roo; and her nieces Nikkii Borage and Milisa Stacy. She was predeceased by her husband Maynard “Burt” McAllister, her mother Roxie Whitney, and her grandson Jacob Allen McAllister.

There will be a memorial service Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, from 1-3 p.m., at the United Church, 8 School St., Bellows Falls, Vt. A graveside service will be held in the spring, date to be announced.