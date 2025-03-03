Sherry L. Horton, 1967-2025 🇺🇸

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Sherry L. Horton, 57, died on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025, at the Jack Byrne Center in Lebanon, N.H. She was born Dec. 4, 1967, in Springfield, Vt., the daughter of Wilbur and Nancy (Lovell) Horton. She attended Springfield schools, graduating from Springfield High School, Class of 1986. While attending high school, Sherry was a member of the first Protective Services class. Sherry served in the United States Air Force.

Sherry worked at Grand Union in Springfield, Ames in Walpole, N.H., and for 24 years was employed as a cook at the Springfield Hospital.

Sherry enjoyed computer games, crocheting, and painting.

She is survived by her daughter Christina Lawrence, stepson Xander Bailey, daughter-in-law Ashley Bailey, brother Wilbur Horton Jr., sister Debbie Burr, and many cousins.

She was predeceased by her parents.

A memorial service will be held at the Calvary Baptist Church in Springfield, on Saturday, June 28, at 11 a.m. The Rev. Malcolm Fowler, pastor, will officiate. Burial will follow at the Oakland Cemetery in Springfield.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Springfield Hospital or Valley Regional Hospital.

Davis Memorial Chapel in Springfield, Vt., is assisting with arrangements.