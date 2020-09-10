Sherry L. Batchelder, 2020

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Sherry L. Batchelder, 57, passed away unexpectedly at her home Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020. She was born in Claremont, N.H., the daughter of Ronald and Charlene. She attended Claremont schools, including St. Mary’s Catholic School, graduated from Stevens High School, and later graduated from the New England School of Hair Design in Lebanon, N.H.

On March 28, 1998, she married Bruce E. Batchelder in Charlestown, N.H. Sherry worked as a hairdresser in the area for many years and most recently was employed as a manager at Irving Truck Stops. She enjoyed auto racing, music, and attending concerts. She enjoyed trips to Mohegan Sun casino and the beaches of Maine. She loved her dogs and her family. She was a devoted mother and grandmother.

She is survived by her husband Bruce of Springfield; mother Charlene Desjardins of Charlestown, N.H.; one son Brian Manning Jr. of Swanton; two daughters Jennifer Spear of Springfield and Brittany Hankins of Chester; two brothers Ronald Bean Jr. of Keene, N.H. and Gene Desjardins of Sutton, N.H.; one sister Melinda Bean of Claremont, N.H.; seven grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, and uncles. She was predeceased by her father Ronald Bean.

Friends may call at the Davis Memorial Chapel Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Reverend Arockia Antony will officiate.