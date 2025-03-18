Sheila K. Garaffa, 1941-2025

CHESTER, Vt. – Sheila K. Garaffa, of Chester, Vt., formerly of Berkeley Heights, N.J., died at her home on Feb. 24, 2025, at age 83.

Sheila was born on June 29, 1941, to Henry and Eileen Lewis, of Kearny, N.J. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband of 39 years Frank Garaffa, and her brother Eddie, of New Jersey and Florida. Sheila is survived by her sons Michael and his wife Kate, of Springfield, Kevin and his wife Kelli, of Jackson, Ohio, and Christopher, of Grafton; her six grandchildren Kori, Matthew, Cassandra, Abby, Henry, and Owen; sister-in-law Pat Lewis; nephews Brian and Daren Lewis; and loving lifelong friends Jack and Pat Walsh, and Dave and Ann Fowler.

Sheila was a loving mother and grandmother, proud citizen of the Chester community, and steward of Vermont land. She worked as a coronary care nurse in Vermont and New Jersey, as a visiting nurse and hospice care social worker in the greater Springfield area, and as visiting nurse supervisor, and as a mental health specialist for Mental Health Services of Southeastern Vermont, where she supervised a day treatment program for persons with chronic mental illness and developmental disabilities. Over the years she volunteered several times as a community nurse in Nicaragua.

Sheila was a fierce advocate for animal welfare and wildlife conservation. She loved gardening, cross-country skiing, spinning wool from her own flock of sheep, and caring for her many pets, particularly her rescue greyhounds and various other rescued farm animals. A local veterinarian used to call her with rescued dogs and cats who needed exceptional care, and Sheila willingly provided them a loving home.

Sheila was a compassionate person, who was always willing to help any neighbor or friend in need. She and her husband Frank were deeply committed to international principles of social justice and human rights, and she was a devoted friend and participant at liturgies at Weston Priory. Sheila will be greatly missed by her family and her many friends.

A memorial service will be held at Weston Priory in the early summer. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Sheila’s name to your local humane society or animal shelter.