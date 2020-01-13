Sheila B. Kawesch, 1933-2019

PROCTORSVILLE, Vt. – Sheila B. Kawesch, 86, died Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019 at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, N.H. Born in Brooklyn, N.Y., May 27, 1933 to Jack and Sara Spear, she was married to Louis Aaron Kawesch, from March 21, 1954 until his death Feb. 18, 1983. She is survived by her children Francine and Michael, their spouses Willie Kennedy and Yuko Iwadate Kawesch, and grandchildren Jenny Gold Kawesch-Kennedy and Hannah and Louis Kawesch.

At one time a cartoonist and always a gifted painter and muralist, Sheila was an exceptional and dedicated cook and served as head chef at two culinary establishments that she owned and operated following her husband’s death. She catered many important events and was well known on Vermont movie sets, where her offerings earned high praise from stars and crew alike. She was an avid bridge player, crossword puzzle aficionado, and word-game enthusiast, and a huge fan of the Boston Red Sox.

Sheila will be missed dearly. Her family shall be hosting a celebration in commemoration of her life Sunday, Jan. 25, from 3-7 p.m., at 287 Main Street in Proctorsville, Vt. We encourage all who knew Sheila to stop by and celebrate with us.