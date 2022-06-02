Sharon Iozzo, 1939-2022

ALSTEAD, N.H. – Sharon Iozzo, 83, of Alstead Center Road, died Sunday, May 22, 2022, at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was born Feb. 11, 1939, in Rumford, Maine, the daughter of Lewis and Helen (Chebokian) Mann.

Sharon attended schools in Lexington, Mass. She enjoyed horseback riding in her younger years, reading, birds, and gardening. She was an artist and had her own line of cards. Sharon was active in the Jehovah’s Witnesses congregation, but mostly she was an outstanding wife, mother, and was magical to everyone who met her.

On March 29, 1959, in Lexington, Mass., she married Leo Iozzo. who survives. She is also survived by one daughter, Sharon Iozzo of Alstead, N.H.; one son, Damon Iozzo of Keene, N.H.; one sister; and seven nieces and nephews. Besides her parents, she was predeceased by her son, Mark.

A graveside funeral service will held in the Alstead Center Cemetery on Thursday, May 26, 2022, at 1 p.m.