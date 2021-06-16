Shane M. Harris, 1970-2021

ROCKINGHAM, Vt. – Shane Michael Harris, 50, of Rockingham, Vt., passed away unexpectedly early Wednesday morning. He was the proud father of two young women, Alexandra and Bradie Harris of Bellows Falls, Vt., the devoted “yoke-mate” to long-time partner and best friend Christine Bullard, the protective older brother of Melanie Cooper and her husband Joel Cooper of Smithfield, R.I., and loving son of Sandra Harris of Brattleboro, Vt. Shane was predeceased by his father Donald “Fuzzy” Harris.

Shane was born in Brattleboro, Vt. Dec. 13, 1970, to Sandra and Donald Harris. He attended Brattleboro Union High School and was a graduate of the 53rd class at the Vermont Police Academy. He spent the majority of his life serving his community in numerous police roles, starting as a patrolman at the Bellows Falls Police Department, Chief of Police in Chester, Vt., serving on the Vermont Drug Task Force, DARE educator, and retiring as Lieutenant at the BFPD.

Most recently, Shane continued to serve his community by becoming an adult protective services investigator for the Department of Aging and Independent Living and recently was promoted to field supervisor. Along with his devotion to serving the community, his passion was art. Shane’s love and talent for the arts was and remains inspiring to many artists throughout the community – especially his two daughters and Natalie, his youngest student. There was not a day that went by where Shane was not out painting “plein air,” whether it be early in the morning or late afternoon after a long shift at the PD. Shane held membership to several artistic groups, including the Putney Painters, the Saxtons River Art Guild, and the Vermont Crafts Council. Shane was drawn to the beauty of nature’s light. If Shane could offer any advice, it would be to: “Dream it, think it, do it.” Follow your passions and live each day to its fullest – life is too short to not follow your dreams.

A celebration of life will be held Saturday, June 19 at 10:30 a.m. at Herrick’s Cove in Rockingham, Vt. Any and all whose lives have been touched by Shane are welcome to attend. A private burial will follow.

In lieu of flowers, Shane would be honored to have donations made to either the K-9 Caesar Emergency Medical Fund – a program that he proudly was a part of initiating – or support the arts in Shane’s name.