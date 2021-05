SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – A celebration of life for Robert M. Rorison will be held June 5 at 11 a.m. at his home on 150 Barlow Rd. in Springfield. After the service, a luncheon will be provided with a time to share memories of Bob. Please bring a lawn chair and mask. Barbara Rorison and family want to thank everyone who contributed to the Springfield Humane Society and to the Springfield EMS.