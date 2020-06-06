Sean M. Osterrieder, 1970-2020

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Sean M. Osterrieder, 49, passed away Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at the Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, N.H. after a short battle with cancer. He was born Sept. 10, 1970 in Portsmouth, Va., the son of James G. and Sandra M. (Sabettini) Osterrieder. He attended schools at Bonny Eagle.

Sean was a self-employed painter. He enjoyed skateboarding, snowboarding, surfing, and paddle boarding and built his own paddleboards. He also enjoyed gardening, fishing, playing and collecting guitars, and writing music. Sean loved to make people laugh and most of all loved his children.

He is survived by his parents James and Sandra Osterrieder of Steep Falls, Maine; his companion of 18 years Stephanie M. Parker of Springfield, Vt.; son Corey Osterrieder and daughter Julianna Osterrieder both of Springfield, Vt.; two brothers Christopher Osterrieder and his wife Michelle of Standish, Maine, and Matthew Osterrieder of Woodbridge, Va.; two nieces Isabella and Emily and one nephew Ben.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the family will have a private burial in the Pine Grove Cemetery at a later date. Davis Memorial Chapel is assisting with arrangements.