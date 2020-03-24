Seamus T. Armstrong, 1993-2020

LONDONDERRY, Vt. – Seamus Timothy Armstrong, 26, passed away in his sleep Wednesday, March 18, 2020. He was born Aug. 22, 1993 – a date he shared with his grandfather and brother – in Springfield, to Dean and Moira (O’Neil) Armstrong. He received his education in Springfield schools and attended Vermont Adult Learning, receiving his diploma from Springfield High School. Seamus was amply employed throughout his young life, as he was an innovative, energetic, and hardworking young man.

He worked for many years with Casey Rowley and Susie Wyman, maintaining ski resort properties in Londonderry and Stratton. He was recently employed at the Jamaica Cottage Shop as a truck driver. He had just received his class A endorsement as a driver. Seamus enjoyed traveling and seeing different parts of the Northeast, often posting pictures of the deliveries he made for his work. An avid reader, Seamus found solace in college courses; he was learning about business and property management. In recent months he had been studying for his realtor’s license. He traveled extensively with his younger brother, having traveled several times to Lima, Peru. He was an adventurous young man who longed to see more of the world.

Seamus was a devoted son, brother, nephew, uncle, and friend. He lavished his attention on his youngest sister Tatum Armstrong, and all of his nieces and nephews. If he had lived longer, he would have been an amazing father. Seamus had a quick wit, charming nature, and a sensitive soul. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends.

No one is without struggles and difficulties, but Seamus battled back so many times within his short life – he was a fervent fighter. With every triumph we celebrated him, and at every low point we encouraged him. His family asks that you remember him in both good times and bad because his light shined greater in his darkest hours that we will forever be enlightened by them – by him.

We are all so proud of you, Seamus! We will hold every memory of you dear. We will love and cherish you forever. As it has often been written, it shall forever be said of you: “Your death leaves a heartache no one can heal; our love leaves a memory no one can steal.” Your memory will never die, Seamus.

He is preceded by his grandfather John Edward O’Neil Sr., Granby, Conn.; grandfather Charlie Armstrong, Florida; and grandmother Janaine Saunders, Florida. He is survived by his parents Dean and Moira (O’Neil) Armstrong, Londonderry; aunt Tara Aileen O’Neil, Ludlow; uncle Timothy O’Neil, Windsor, Conn.; uncle John Edward O’Neil Jr., Springfield; aunt Lori Koch, Springfield; grandmother Mary Dempsey-Ward, Windsor, Conn.; his sisters Brandie and Crystal Armstrong, Claremont, N.H., Amanda and Shane Taylor, Ludlow, Caili Smith, Springfield, Tatum Armstrong, Londonderry; his brothers Dillon Armstrong, Londonderry, Sean Armstrong, Ludlow, Dakota Lackey, Londonderry; several nieces and nephews Gabriell LaBounty, Jazmin Beam, Jenna Beam, Jacob Beam, Ayden James Armstrong, Sophia Eastman-Armstrong, Natalee Jones, Mark Shehan, Kearha Shehan, Dillon Nason, and Corey Ann Nason; and cousin Nick Koch, Springfield. In addition, he had several family members in Kalamazoo, Mich., including aunt Kelley O’Neil, cousins Anthony O’Neil, Kay O’Neil, and Aaron O’Neil.

A celebration of his life will be held at a later date. God Bless – Dia Dhaoibh.