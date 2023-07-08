Sara T. Griffiths, 2023

LUDLOW, Vt. – Sara Twine Griffiths passed away on June 22, peacefully.

Sara left Ludlow, Vt., after graduating Black River High School in 1954, to begin her career in Newport, R.I., for Raytheon. She eventually relocated to Maryland, and in 1984 earned her professional secretary certification for Westinghouse Electric Corp. She retired from Northrup Grumman in 2001.

Sara loved to quilt, crochet, garden, and was often found in her gazebo reading, fondly watching her hummingbirds. She and Bob, her soul mate, enjoyed country music, traveling, and pigeon racing.

Sara’s life path led her to Rhode Island, Connecticut, Maryland, North Carolina, and eventually back to her home state, where she spent her final days with her sister reading and birdwatching.

Sara was predeceased by husband of 37 years retired Air Force Lt. Col. Robert B. Griffiths, her parents Wesley and Louise Grover Twine, brother Leonard Twine, and sister Laura Brown. Sara is survived by her children Wesley Feltner (wife Vicki), Fraser Feltner (wife Kim), and her sister Lucinda Wooton (husband, Michael); her four grandchildren Stephen, Lisa, Nicole, and Daniel; and three great-grandchildren.

A memorial service is planned at Davis Memorial Chapel, July 18, at 2 p.m.