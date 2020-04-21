Sara Adams Houghton, 2020

CHARLESTOWN, N.H. – Sara Adams Houghton, 46, passed away April 15 2020 at Springfield Hospital after a long period of failing health. She leaves behind her beloved daughters Abigayle and Cailleah Houghton; her mother Dawn Sivert and stepfather Perry Sivert of Clinton, Mass.; and her brother Matthew Adams and his wife Heidi of Cornish, N.H. She also leaves a stepdaughter Rhiannon, four step-grandchildren, and her ex-husband Toby Houghton of Charlestown, N.H. Sara was predeceased by her father David Adams.

Sara grew up in Westmoreland, N.H. and attended schools in Westmoreland and Keene High School. She attended Eastern Nazarene College in Quincy, Mass. and Keene State College in Keene, N.H.

Sara worked in New Hampshire and Vermont as an EMT for several years until her illness began. Sara also worked as a sales representative at Fastenal’s in Charlestown and for the past few years for Unifirst at the Lebanon, N.H. office. She was also a member of the Charlestown Rotary for several years and served as past president of that organization.

Memorial services will be held at a future date and will be announced at that time. Please go to Davis Memorial Chapel’s Facebook page to write a memory of Sara so that Abigayle and Cailleah will have your memories of their beloved mother.

Davis Memorial Chapel of Springfield, Vt. is assisting with arrangements.