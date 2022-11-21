Sandra M. Parker, 1949-2022

WESTON Vt. – Sandra “Sandy” M. Parker of Weston passed away peacefully on Nov. 14, 2022 at Rutland Hospital surrounded by her loving husband and children. Sandy was born in Rutland on July 9, 1949, the third child to Clarence (Ted) and Rose (Barone) Dayton.

Sandy was one of seven children growing up with four sisters and two brothers. Sandy attended schools in southern Vermont and graduated from Leland and Gray Seminary in 1968. She went on to graduate from beautician school in Rutland and worked for a time at Londonderry Coiffures.

She had different professions over the years including hairdresser, waitress, and bartender. She worked in the banking industry for a time before transitioning to become a most treasured bookkeeper for many local businesses, continuing throughout her semi-retirement. Those taking over her accounts will have big shoes to fill.

On March 6, 1971 she married the love of her life, Wayne Charles “Charlie” Parker, Sr. at The Chapel of the Snows in Stratton, Vt. They later moved to their home in Weston where they happily raised their children.

Besides Charlie, her soul mate and husband of 51 years of Weston, she leaves her son Wayne C. Parker, Jr., his wife Deborah, and her three most beloved granddaughters Tori, Halle, and Jenna, all of Londonderry, Vt. She also leaves her son Jerrid Parker and his new wife Stephanie who live right next door to their home in Weston. Her sisters Patricia Roberts and her husband Doug of Peru, Donna Williams and her partner Roy of Peru, Kathy Dayton and her husband Michael Mell of Cold Spring, N.Y., and her brothers William “Bill” Dayton and his wife Jodie of Jamaica, Vt., and Ronald “Ronnie” Dayton and his wife Janice of Leland, N.C.

Sandy was predeceased by her parents, her sister Joan Dayton of Londonderry, and her husband’s parents Fernando and Marguerite (Hart) Parker. Sandy is also survived by brothers and sisters-in-law, several nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, and very special friends.

One of Sandy’s greatest joys was being “Grammy” to her girls, Tori, Halle, and Jenna. She proudly remarked how great it felt to greet them off the bus after school, feed them a snack, and bring them desk-side while she worked and they did their homework. They brought her such joy and laughter over the years and her eyes lit up when any of them walked in the room. She created very special bonds with each one, founded by the incredible amount of time they got to spend together.

Sandy loved to feed people. She was well known by her immediate and extended family for her signature spaghetti and was never able to cook for just a few. No one ever went hungry.

Sandy and Charlie spent many years bowling together, boating on Lake St. Catherine, attending NASCAR races in their motorhome, camping with family and friends at her sister’s home in Peru. They loved to dance and they most recently enjoyed playing a good round of golf with family and friends. In recent years, they enjoyed their time spent at their second home in Florida during the winter months. They generously hosted the family after the annual Dayton golf tournament in September.

Everyone enjoyed her perfect spaghetti and meatballs supper and shared a joyful afternoon and evening with many memories and laughter. Sandy will always be remembered as a kind, caring, family centered person, mother and grandmother who was always there to lend an ear or a hug when needed. To Sandy, spending time with family was everything and she would most wish that tradition to be carried on.

A celebration of life for Sandy will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 29 at 11 a.m. at the Second Congregational Church on Main Street in Londonderry. If friends desire, memorial gifts in Sandy’s memory may be made to the Londonderry Volunteer Rescue Squad, c/o Brewster-Shea Funeral Home, P.O. Box 885 Manchester Center, VT 05255. To send the family personal condolences, please visit www.sheafuneralhomes.com. The family has entrusted arrangements to the care of Brewster-Shea Funeral Home, 34 Park Place Manchester Center, VT.