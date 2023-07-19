Sandra Jerome, 1948-2023

ANDOVER, Vt. – Sandra Jerome, 74, formerly of Andover, Vt., passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Thursday, June 29, 2023, at her granddaughter’s home in Bristol, Vt. She was born Nov. 5, 1948, in Burlington, Vt., the daughter of Elliot and Thelma (Beaudwin) Lahoue.

Sandra attended and graduated school in South Burlington, Vt.

She married Charles H. Jerome on Jan. 24, 1970, at the First Congregational Church in Burlington.

Sandra is predeceased by her husband, her parents, and her brother Bruce Lahoue.

Sandra held many different jobs during her life, mainly working in customer service. She had a passion for human connection, and would do anything in her power to help someone. She loved volunteering at several churches, and that’s where you would find her most days after the loss of her husband. Like her father, she loved art, drawing, painting, and crocheting, which were a few ways she passed time. She adored her animals and enjoyed shopping.

She is survived by two sons Justin Jerome and fiancé Jessica Coleman, along with Jessica’s two children of Rutland Vt., and Jason Jerome and wife Jaime Jerome and their four children of Bristol, Vt.; five grandchildren Darian, Traven, Autumn, Austin, and Layla Jerome; along with four great-grandchildren (soon to be five); and many other family members who loved and cherished Sandra.

A Celebration of Life will be held in Sandra’s honor on July 23, at 1 p.m., at 1103 Carlstrom Road in Bristol, Vt.