Sandra J. Knowles

N. WALPOLE, N.H. – Sandra Jean Knowles (Seavey), of North Walpole, N.H., passed away March 30, 2020 at the age of 80.

She was predeceased by her loving husband, Duane Knowles, her brother Donald A. Seavey Jr., and by her parents Donald and Doris Seavey. She is survived by her three children Dale Knowles, Maggie Webbert and her husband Mike Plaisted, and Nancey Knowles and her long-time companion Brian Clough, her grandchildren Billy Webbert and his wife Catherine and Nicole Webbert. She is also survived by her sisters Barbara O’Brien, Claire Costin and her husband David, her brother Larry Seavey and his wife Jennifer, and other cherished relatives and friends.

Sandra was a loving, caring, and kind person who grew up in North Walpole, N.H. and graduated from Bellows Falls High School. She taught in both the Fall Mountain and Bellows Falls school systems and devoted many years to North Walpole as a village commissioner. She often told her grandchildren that she loved being a commissioner as the commissioner’s office had a secret passage to the village library. She treasured books, reading two or three books a week from the North Walpole Village Library.

Funeral Services and interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the North Walpole Village Library or the Fall Mountain Food Pantry. A memorial service will be held at a future date. Arrangements are in the care of Fenton & Hennessey Funeral Home.