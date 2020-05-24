Sandra J. Anderson, 1939-2020

LUDLOW, Vt. – Sandra Jeanne “Sandie” Anderson, 80, died May 8, 2020 at the Gill Odd Fellows Nursing Home in Ludlow, Vt. She was born Dec. 15, 1939 in Brocton, Mass., the daughter of Andy Anderson and Alberta Peters. She was raised in Greenfield, Mass. and attended Greenfield High School. When she was 38, she moved to Orlando, Fla. and began a 30-year successful career in the hotel and food and beverage business.

She became legally blind in the late 1990s, attended the Southeastern Guide Dogs School in Palmetto, Fla. and acquired two guide dogs to help her throughout her years. She became a Christian at that time and attended Orlando Baptist Church. She moved to Ludlow in early 2000 and became a member of Ludlow Baptist Church.

Sandie is survived by her brothers William Anderson of Joplin, Mo. and Paul Chapley of Deerfield, Mass.; her children Shawne Osip of St. Cloud, Fla., Sharlene Bedsole of Winter Garden, Fla., her late son Shane Smith, Erik Anderson of Florida; and her grandchild Aeron Lane and his wife Kelley and their children Caleb, Jacob, and Alycen.

She is delighted to be “home with Jesus” and thanks all who helped her throughout her life as well as all of the staff at the Gill Home Nursing Home who cared for her so well at the end of her life. An outside funeral was held Saturday, May 23, officiated by Pastor Jerry Scheumann. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Southeastern Guide Dogs, 4210 77th St., East Palmetto, FL 34221.