Sandra L. Goodwin, 1952-2023

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Sandra L. Goodwin, 70, passed away on Tuesday, May 16, 2023. She was born in Putnam, Conn., on Sept. 14, 1952, the daughter of Wilfred and Doris (Masse) Smith.

Sandy attended school in Springfield, Vt., and was a graduate of Springfield High School in 1971. On May 7, 1994, she married her husband of 28 years Robert H. Goodwin II, who predeceased her in 2022.

She worked many dedicated years in retail. Sandy followed her passion in doing the hobbies she loved most, such as bowling in a league, baking and cooking with her grandkids, boating and fishing on Goose Pond, and enjoyed taking trips to Maine for the Lighthouse. Her favorite thing was getting together with family to celebrate the holidays.

Sandy is survived by her sons Anthony and Joseph Goodrich of Springfield, Vt.; her brother Ron Smith of Springfield, Vt., her grandchildren Brandon Ingalls, Brittaney Goodrich, Bradley Goodrich, Sianna Goodrich-Ingalls, and Austin Ingalls, all of Springfield Vt.; Makenna Goodrich of Maine, and Marlo Goodrich of Springfield, Vt.; her five great-grandchildren; stepdaughters Donna Goodwin and Cindy Waterman; cousins, nieces, nephews, and many friends.

Sandy was preceded in death by her parents, loving husband, and siblings Robert Smith and Debra Speckman.

Family and friends are welcome to attend calling hours Friday, June 23, 2023, from 5-7 p.m., at Davis Memorial Chapel. Graveside services will be at Pine Grove Cemetery in Grafton, N.H., Saturday, June 24, at 10:30 a.m.