Sandra E. Lampert, 1938-2025

LUDLOW, Vt. – Sandra “Sandi” Eloise Lampert, age 86, passed away peacefully on May 2, 2025, at the Meadows at East Mountain in Rutland, Vt.

Sandi was born in Springfield, Vt., on Sept. 14, 1938. She was the daughter of Zygmont and Eloise (Sears) Stryhas. She grew up in Ludlow, graduating from Black River High School with the Class of 1956. Sandi married Robert J. Lampert the following year, and together they bought a home in Tyson, Vt., where Sandi lived for 60 years. She began her career as a wife and mother, and later took up waitress work in several Ludlow eateries, most importantly DJ’s Restaurant, where she was an institution for more than 30 years. She touched many locals’ lives, notably through her Tuesday lunch service with the Ludlow Rotary Club. Her flower gardens were her special passion. She enjoyed the outdoors, and could often be seen walking beside Echo Lake. She taught many young children to ski at Okemo Mountain, and enjoyed her beach getaways to Maine.

She is survived by her children Julie Postler, of Thetford Center, Jessica Melville and her husband Hunter, of South Woodstock, and Jonathan Lampert and his wife Kimberly, of Mount Holly; two sisters Susan Allard, of Rutland, and Andrea Stanley and her husband Gary, of Brandon; sister-in-law Barbara Stryhas, of Weybridge; grandchildren Dr. Matthew Postler, Jenna Postler and her husband Jack McDermott, Alex Melville and his wife Kristen, and Graham Melville; and a great-granddaughter Gwendolyn Melville. She also leaves behind many nieces, nephews, and cousins. She was predeceased by her brother Don Stryhas.

A private gathering and burial will take place at a later date, in the family lot at Pleasant View Cemetery in Ludlow.

Memorial gifts in lieu of flowers may be made in her memory to Rutland Area Visiting Nurse & Hospice, 7 Albert Cree Drive, Rutland, VT 05701.

Arrangements by Miller & Ketcham, of Brandon.