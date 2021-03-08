Samuel K. Nocerino, 1949-2021

PROCTORSVILLE, Vt. – Samuel Kirk Nocerino, 71, died Wednesday, March 3, 2021 at the Jack Byrne Center at DHMC in Lebanon, N.H. Sam was born June 2, 1949, in Queens, N.Y., a son of John and Jane (Fountain) Nocerino. He grew up in Stamford, Conn. and graduated from Stamford High School, Class of 1967.

Sam honorably served his country during the Vietnam War as a cook in the Army. During this time, his love for cooking grew. He used his knowledge of the kitchen and worked in many capacities in the hospitality business working at various institutions over the years. Sam was married to Linda Dalzell in 2003 in Woodbridge, Conn. They later moved to Proctorsville where he worked at Shaw’s in the delicatessen before retiring. After Linda retired in 2016, they bought a recreational vehicle and traveled across the United States.

Sam loved to cook and was known to his friends as the Italian chef. He was a proud member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and Up with People. He was a devout fan of the New York Mets.

He is survived by his beloved wife Linda; two sons Samuel Nocerino and his wife Illeana of Florida and John Nocerino of Detroit, Mich.; a brother Ernest Nocerino of Stafford Springs, Conn.; and three stepchildren Janet Domenico of Raleigh, N.C., Gary Stevens of Wendell, N.C., and Alexandra Hudson of Las Vegas, N.V.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Cardio Vascular Critical Care Unit, Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center, Lebanon, NH 03756.