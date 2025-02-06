Samantha M. Amidon, 1975-2025

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – Samantha M. Amidon passed away suddenly on Jan. 25, 2025, at her home. She was born on Dec. 21, 1975, in Bellows Falls, Vt., to Robert Royce and Jane Darrell. She attended and graduated from Fall Mountain Regional High School as an honor student.

Samantha enjoyed arts and crafts, trips to NYC, and loved her children.

Samantha is survived by her mother Jane Darrell; and her children Bailey Darrell, Garrett Aither, and Allison Aither.

There will be no services at this time, and a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Fenton and Hennessey Funeral Home, 55 Westminster Street, Bellows Falls, Vt.