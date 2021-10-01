Sally W. Bratton, 1946-2021

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Sally W. Bratton, 75, passed away Sept. 16, 2021. She was born May 30, 1946 in Springfield, Vt., daughter of Warren and Stella (Hawkes) White.

She attended school in Chester, Vt., graduating from Chester High School, Class of 1964. She went on to earn a degree from Northampton Business College in 1966.

Sally married Robert “Bobby” Bratton March 28, 1968.

She held many jobs over the years – her last at Chester-Andover Elementary School as a playground supervisor then as a custodian for 24 years.

She will be missed by her family, many friends, and her cat Millie.

A graveside service will be held in the spring of 2022. Davis Memorial Chapel is assisting with the arrangements.