Ruth Kendall, 1937-2020

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Ruth Kendall, 83, passed away Sunday, July 19, 2020 at the Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, N.H. She was born Feb. 3, 1937 in Burlington, Vt., the daughter of Frederick and Eva (Garin) Manley. She attended schools in Ludlow and graduated from Black River High School in Ludlow, Vt.

She served in the United States Air Force from 1955 to 1958. She was employed as an administrative clerk with Fellows Gear Shaper, Bryant Grinder, and Jones & Lamson Machine Tool in Springfield for many years.

She loved playing bingo and cards, enjoyed the “Golden Girls,” “Little House on the Prairie,” and “Everybody Loves Raymond” TV shows. She was a devoted and wonderful mother and enjoyed spending time with her family.

She is survived by her two sons JJ Hankins of North Springfield and Carl Hankins of Springfield; six grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren; two sisters Charmaine Bidgood and Colleen Johnson; and three brothers Everett Norton, Dennis Norton, and John Norton. She was predeceased by her parents and one brother Arnold Norton.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, July 25, 2020 at 1 p.m. at the Davis Memorial Chapel in Springfield. Reverend Malcolm Fowler will officiate.

Due to COVID-19, Davis Memorial Chapel is requiring all attendees to funeral and memorial services to wear a mask and practice social distancing.