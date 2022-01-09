Ruth Joanne Schamback, 1949-2021

WINDSOR, Vt. – Ruth (Ruthie) Schamback passed away Dec. 27, 2021. Cancer took her from us too early. Ruthie was born in Windsor, Vt., Dec. 5, 1949 the daughter of George Merton and Emma Robinson. She graduated from Windsor High School in 1967 and continued her education at Southern Connecticut State University, earning a bachelor’s degree in education in 1971. After a brief career as a school teacher, one year in the school system she grew up in, she married her husband Douglas Schamback in 1972 and joined him, working together in the golf business at several golf clubs: Woodstock Country Club in Vermont, Mountain Lake in Lake Wales, Fla., and The Bedens Brook Club in Princeton, N.J. They retired to Vero Beach, Fla., in 2008 and became members of the Grand Harbor Club. Ruthie became an accomplished golfer winning multiple club championships at Grand Harbor and her summer club, Okemo Valley, in Vermont. She also was an avid Mahjong player, enjoyed reading, and volunteered at The Friends of The Library Book Depot in Vero Beach. She had a large network of friends. Her infectious smile, grace, and happy disposition touched everyone she met. She loved, believed, and had a never-ending faith in the goodness of people.

She is survived by her sisters Rita Boynton (David), Jean Robinson, and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brothers Leslie Robinson, David Joseph Scafani, and a sister Elizabeth Marshall.

At Ruthie’s request there will be no services in Florida. She asks that everyone recall a happy memory. There will be a graveside service at a later date in Brownsville, Vt. Donations may be made to the Indian River VNA Hospice Foundation, 1110 35th Lane, Vero Beach, FL 32960

Online condolences may be shared at www.coxgiffordseaweinds.com.