Ruth E. Kemp, 1939-2020

LANGDON, N.H. – Ruth Elizabeth (Miller) Kemp, 81, of Langdon, N.H., died surrounded by her children Friday, Sept. 4, 2020 at the Cheshire Medical Center in Keene, N.H. Ruth was born May 12, 1939 in Lowell, Mass., the daughter of Richard and Marjory (Slade) Miller. Ruth attended school in Lowell, Mass. and graduated as the valedictorian from Vilas High School in Alstead, N.H. She worked as a machine operator at Walpole Wire, Whitney Blake, and Mal-Tool.

Ruth was an active member of Post 57 American Legion Auxiliary in Alstead. She was a member of the Alstead Congregational Church, was the Langdon librarian, and performed with the Langdon Players. Ruth served as supervisor of the checklist for many years in the town of Langdon. She enjoyed reading, watching game shows, playing board games, and skunking many opponents in Cribbage. Her favorite times were decorating her house and celebrating holidays with her family. Everyone looked forward to tasting whatever she would whip up in the kitchen. She adored time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, proud to be Great E visiting with her great-grandson, Winston, every Saturday.

On May 19, 1957, in Alstead, N.H., she married William Kemp, who died Dec. 4, 2008. She is survived by one son Scott Lyle Kemp and wife Frances of Charlestown, N.H.; two daughters Linda Ruth Fennessey and husband Joe of Walpole, N.H. and Beth Kemp Edson and husband Michael of Charlestown, N.H.; four brothers Richard Miller and wife Gail, Loring Miller, Ralph Miller and wife Deborah, and Ronald Miller and husband Scott; two sisters Joyce Burns and Diane Wooton and husband Patrick; grandchildren Heather Smith, Gwendolyn and James Edson, Sherrie LaBrie, Amanda and Stephen Anderson; and nine great-grandchildren. Ruth is predeceased by her husband, parents, and sister Nancy Jones.

Calling hours will be Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, from 6-8 p.m., at Fenton & Hennessey Funeral Home in Bellows Falls. A graveside service will be held at the Lower Langdon Cemetery, Langdon, N.H., Saturday, Sept. 12 at 2:30 p.m.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Langdon Congregational Church, c/o Doug Beach, Route 12A, Langdon, NH 03602 or the Langdon Fire Department, Route 12A, Langdon, NH 03602.