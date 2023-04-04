Ruth Ann Sheldon, 1946-2023

PROCTORSVILLE, Vt. – Ann Sheldon, 76, born Ruth Ann Heynig on Nov. 2, 1946, to Arthur A Heynig Sr. and Ruth Heynig (Barrell), died on March 29, 2023, surrounded by her loving family.

She grew up in Hartland and Proctorsville, Vt., living most of her life in Proctorsville.

On Aug. 2, 1964, she married Vernon Sheldon Sr. Together they had six children. They later divorced in 1985.

In the early to mid 70s, Ann worked for the 5C program, providing in-home educational support to pre-school aged children in Windsor and Springfield, Vt. She later worked for Jewell Brook Mills in Ludlow, then Mac Molding Company in Cavendish, retiring in 2012.

She enjoyed playing cribbage, crocheting, and knitting. She loved spending time at the ocean, walking along the beach and listening to the rolling waves and the call of the seagulls. This was a place that brought her a sense of peace. She also loved spending time with her family. Her grandchildren and great grandchildren brought her an abundance of joy and pride.

Ann is survived by her six children, whom she loved fiercely and unconditionally; four sons, Butch (Jackie) of Hubert, N.C.; Joe, Rick, and Andy (Wendy) of Proctorsville, Vt.; her two daughters, Barbara of Proctorsville, Vt., and Ann Marie of Springfield, Vt. She is survived by 12 grandchildren, Robin Surething, Shawn Bixby, Christopher and Corrie Roberts, Courtney, Marc, Katie, Sarah, and Jonathan Sheldon, Holly and Josh Benton, and Jessica Corwin, and 16 great grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister Kathy (Jeff) Blackmon, brother Frank Heynig, Aunt Edith White and Uncle John Barrell, four nephews, a niece, and numerous cousins.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother Arthur A. Heynig Jr.

Services are being planned for a later date.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Hospice of Vermont/New Hamspshire and the Lucy Mackenzie Humane Society in Windsor, Vt.

Davis Memorial Chapel is assisting the family with the arrangements.