Ruth A. Haddow, 1951-2020

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Ruth A. Haddow, 68, passed away Monday morning, March 9, 2020 at the Springfield Health & Rehab Center in Springfield, Vt. She was born Sept. 21, 1951 in Springfield, Vt., the daughter of Francis and Dorothy (Digby) LaPlante. She attended Springfield schools, graduating from Springfield High School Class of 1969.

Ruth was a mother and homemaker raising her two children. Her home was always open and many were welcomed in. She loved to cook and enjoyed feeding her family and friends.

She loved cooking, camping, and spending time with her family. She also loved animals and had cats and dogs over the years.

She is survived by her children Michael D. Craig of Rutland, Vt. and Amie Ferris of Springfield, Vt.; one brother Robert LaPlante; six grandchildren; and also by nieces, nephews, and cousins. She was predeceased by her parents.

A celebration of life service will be held at a later date and announced at that time. Memorial contributions may be made to the Springfield Humane Society, 401 Skitchewaug Trail, Springfield, VT 05156.

Davis Memorial Chapel in Springfield is assisting with arrangements.