Russell C. Benware, 1969-2021

WESTMINSTER, Vt. – Russell C. Benware, 51, of 160 Parker Rd., died peacefully while taking a nap, Feb. 15, 2021, between noon and 6 p.m. He was born March 29, 1969, in Bellows Falls, Vt., the son of Theodore and Muriel (Gragen) Benware.

Russell attended schools in Bellows Falls, Vt. He worked at Burdick’s, Vermont Apple, Fulflex, the Book Press, Whitney Blake, Brattleboro Reformer, and Joey Holton. Russell also worked as a logger most of his life in the local area. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, playing horseshoes, and racing. He loves animals and playing with all the kids on both side of family. He liked to help anyone in need and would give them the shirt off of his back.

On March 30, 2006, in Westminster West, Vt., at his parents’ home, he married Dawn Colberg, who has two boys Adam and Alex, and grandchildren Kaylee, Lilly, Kylee, Colton, who survive. Russell is also survived by his mother Muriel Benware; two brothers Tracy and Randy Benware; his sister Brenda Benware Sudarsky; his daughter Mikahla Sudarsky; his nephews Colt Benware, Luke, Jake; niece Kate Sudarsky; and his best friend and cousin Allisha Drury. He was predeceased by his father Theodore Benware; his father- and mother-in-law Ronald and JoAnn Colberg; and two best friends Eric Streeter and Wayne McKeown.